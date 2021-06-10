Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25. 18,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,523,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

