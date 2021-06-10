Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Purchases $39,800.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
