Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Eric C. Andersen Sells 21,317 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,656,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.