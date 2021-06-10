Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,963 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in FutureFuel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FutureFuel by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $456.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

