Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

