Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,507 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154 over the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

