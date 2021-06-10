Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Nutanix by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 282,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 156,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $1,212,302. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.