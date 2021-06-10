Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 632 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.