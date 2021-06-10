VIDT Datalink Hits Market Cap of $24.37 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $7.11 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

