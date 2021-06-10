VIDY Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $1.02 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

