ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.39. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 8,619 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

The stock has a market cap of $975.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

