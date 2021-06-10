ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 6,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,719,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Specifically, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

The company has a market cap of $931.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

