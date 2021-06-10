Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE VST opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

