Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

VCRA opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -171.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

