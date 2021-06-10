Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 228.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 228.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.