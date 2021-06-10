W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

