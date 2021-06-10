Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

