Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 7.2% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.94. 134,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

