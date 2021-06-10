Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Achieves $906,145.02

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $906,145.02 and approximately $79,624.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $193.87 or 0.00524283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

