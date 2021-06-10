Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

