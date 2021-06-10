Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeva's core Subscription business and Professional Service segments performed impressively in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform and a strong product line. Its new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro hold promise. Expansion of both margins is a further positive. Veeva Systems secured a number of deals in Commercial Cloud. A raised guidance for the next fiscal year buoys optimism as well. Veeva Systems ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. Yet, substantial increase in operating costs during the quarter under review raises concern. Also, stiff competition and a saturating life sciences market remain negatives. Volatility in the foreign currency exchange rate is an added woe. Shares of Veeva Systems have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $290.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $210.75 and a one year high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,455. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

