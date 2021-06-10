Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bankinter (BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2021 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/28/2021 – Bankinter is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Bankinter is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Bankinter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/6/2021 – Bankinter had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankinter, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Get Bankinter SA alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.