Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

TAP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

