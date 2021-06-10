Weil Company Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,426.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,301.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.