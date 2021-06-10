Weil Company Inc. Makes New $382,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

