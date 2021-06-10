Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,366 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 67,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,640. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

