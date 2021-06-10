Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILJ. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,744,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period.

SILJ traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,409. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33.

