Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to Underweight

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 373.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.