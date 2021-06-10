Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.
WELL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 2,015,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
