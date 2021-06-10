Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

