Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,512 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.61. 7,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

