Windsor Group LTD Acquires 657 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Cummins were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

