Windsor Group LTD Invests $224,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

