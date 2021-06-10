Windsor Group LTD Invests $640,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.