Windsor Group LTD Makes New $369,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

