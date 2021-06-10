Windsor Group LTD Purchases 275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $390.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

