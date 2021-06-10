Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $927.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 927.50 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 910.96 ($11.90), with a volume of 7834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920.50 ($12.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 853.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.