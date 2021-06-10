Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Workspace Group stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

