Wrapped NXM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.35 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $67.27 or 0.00180697 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $112.81 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00866034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.26 or 0.08532108 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

