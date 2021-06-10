Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

