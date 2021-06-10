Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Xencor worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Xencor stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

