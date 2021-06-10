XMON One Day Volume Tops $80,631.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, XMON has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $80,631.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $764.81 or 0.02087120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

