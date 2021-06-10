Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Major Shareholder Biotech Aps Wg Sells 72,400 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $2,472,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

