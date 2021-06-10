Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.