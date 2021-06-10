Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.75. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

