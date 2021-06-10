Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $783.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.30 million to $811.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.99. 216,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,118. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

