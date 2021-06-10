Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOR. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,687. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.