Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

