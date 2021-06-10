Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $360.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

