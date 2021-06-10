Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.21 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

WLK traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $100.42. 17,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

